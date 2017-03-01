Henrico County Health Department exists and acts to protect the health of communities within Henrico County. These communities include residents, visitors, newly arrived immigrants, pregnant women, infants, school children, and many more. Chances are you are a beneficiary of the health protective services of the Henrico County Health Department if you: eat in a restaurant or cafeteria; need an immunization; live in a house with a well or septic system; received nutritional supplements and counseling while pregnant; experience a foodborne or sexually transmitted illness; experience a death in your family.
Please take Henrico's Community Health Survey!
We want to hear from you!
Drug Disposal Kits Available at Health Department Offices
Pouches make it easy to safely dispose of unwanted prescription pills.
2017 State Holiday Closings
January 2 – New Year’s Day (observed)
January 13 – Lee-Jackson Day
January 16 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
February 20 – George Washington Day
May 29 – Memorial Day
July 3 – Day Before Independence Day
July 4 – Independence Day
September 4 – Labor Day
October 9 – Columbus Day
November 10 – Veterans Day (observed)
November 22 – Closing at Noon
November 23 – Thanksgiving
November 24 – Day After Thanksgiving
December 22 – Closing at Noon
December 25 – Christmas
December 26 – Day After Christmas
Henrico Health Dept.
West Clinic
8600 Dixon Powers Dr.
Henrico, VA 23228
Henrico Health Dept.
East Clinic
1400 N. Laburnum Ave.
Richmond, VA 23223
Mailing Address
P. O. Box 90775
Henrico, VA 23273-0775
West End Main
(804) 501-4522
West End Clinic
(804) 501-4651
East End Clinic
(804) 652-3190
Shrader Rd WIC
(804) 501-1610
East End WIC
(804) 652-3180
Shrader Road WIC
7740 Shrader Rd, Suite B
Henrico, VA 23228
Additional Contact Info