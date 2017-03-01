Henrico County Health Department exists and acts to protect the health of communities within Henrico County. These communities include residents, visitors, newly arrived immigrants, pregnant women, infants, school children, and many more. Chances are you are a beneficiary of the health protective services of the Henrico County Health Department if you: eat in a restaurant or cafeteria; need an immunization; live in a house with a well or septic system; received nutritional supplements and counseling while pregnant; experience a foodborne or sexually transmitted illness; experience a death in your family.