Henrico communications survey gets underway

Harrisonburg firm will call 500 residents in each district through early April

Henrico County has started a telephone survey of residents to better understand how they get news and information about the county and its programs and services.

The research firm Responsive Management of Harrisonburg will survey 500 residents in each of the county’s five magisterial districts by calling land lines and cell phones. If chosen at random for the survey, a resident’s caller ID will likely indicate Responsive Management from the area code 540, although it also may show “not available.” The survey is expected to take approximately 10 minutes.

“If you’re called, please agree to participate,” said Tamra R. McKinney, director of Public Relations & Media Services. “This survey will help us better understand the best ways to communicate with residents. The media landscape has changed dramatically since our last survey in 2004, and it continues to evolve with both traditional media and new media platforms. We want to make sure we are reaching residents in ways that suit their busy lives.”

The survey will ask residents about their preference of independent media outlets, including newspapers, television and radio news. It also will ask about the county’s official information sources, including henrico.us, Henrico County Television and social media accounts. The survey is expected to conclude in early April.

Watch the Public Service Announcement.

